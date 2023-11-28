Uruguay Eyes Space Frontier With Planned Rocket Launch Port

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is stepping into space exploration, planning to set up a rocket launch site in its eastern Rocha department.



Mariana García, a space advisor for the Uruguayan Air Force , emphasizes the importance of this emerging business. She advocates for Uruguay to establish its own space agency.



This initiative is a new direction for Uruguay, which has less space exploration experience compared to other South American countries.



In February 2022, Uruguay created the National Space Policy Board to guide its space endeavors.



This board is assessing the viability of a launch site in Rocha.



It includes members from various governmental departments and has consulted international experts like Paulo Vasconcellos.



García points out the potential benefits of a successful launch, spanning academia to business.







The project is already drawing private sector interest. Argentine company Tlon Space is considering using the Uruguayan site for satellite launches.



Uruguay's political stability and potential tax incentives are attractive to investors. Moreover, the environmental impact is expected to be minimal.



The proposed site, owned by the Ministry of Defense, spans 1,500 to 2,000 hectares near La Esmeralda resort.



Rocha's selection was due to safety considerations, its low population, and minimal air and port traffic. It offers ideal access to crucial polar and equatorial orbits.

2,000 Hectares

Uruguay adheres to United Nations space treaties and participates in Copuos. However, it lacks comprehensive internal space legislation.



The Defense Committee is considering a bill to create the Uruguayan Space Agency to bridge this gap.



This agency would implement national space policies and plans, reflecting the growing role of the private sector in space.



Collaborations with businesses, government, and academics, including Satellogic from Argentina and Epic Aerospace from the U.S., are underway.



The agency aims to steer Uruguay's space endeavors.



In conclusion, Uruguay's initiative to develop a rocket launch port and space agency marks a bold entry into the global space arena.



This move aligns with regional progress in space technology and collaboration.

