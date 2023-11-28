Mozambique’S Renewable Energy Landmark Achievement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2022, Mozambique's Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Plant (HCB) achieved its highest electricity production in five years, generating 15,753.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh).



This marked a 5.1% increase from 2021, nearing the 2015 record of 16,978.4 GWh.



HCB's 2022 performance brought in over 27 billion meticais (€386 million) in revenue.



The Mozambican state significantly benefited, receiving 2,700 million meticais (€38.6 million) in concession fees.



Additionally, it gained 5,100 million meticais (€72.9 million) in taxes and over 3,700 million meticais (€52.9 million) in dividends.



With 780 employees, HCB's profits rose by 9.3% to 9,207 million meticais (€131.6 million).



Chairman Boavida Lopes Muhambe highlighted HCB's role in Mozambique's energy sector and economic contributions.



Since starting in 1977, HCB's capacity grew from 960 MW to 2,075 MW.







The plant's management shifted from Portugal to Mozambique after independence, a change completed in 2007, marking a significant milestone.



The Cahora Bassa reservoir, one of Africa's largest, spans 270 kilometers. The dam was constructed over five years, with the reservoir filling starting in 1974.



HCB recently announced a new hydroelectric project to meet growing regional electricity needs, signifying Mozambique's commitment to energy development .



HCB's record output in 2022 is a milestone for Mozambique's renewable energy sector.



This achievement serves as a benchmark for sustainable energy in Africa. The expansion aligns with global green energy trends.



HCB has played a vital role in Mozambique's development since its inception.



Its transition from Portuguese control to a symbol of independence reflects Mozambique's growth in resource management.



The planned expansion shows Mozambique's dedication to fulfilling regional electricity demands.



This positions the country as a key player in the Southern African power pool, enhancing regional energy cooperation.



HCB's growth boosts Mozambique's energy independence and aids regional development.

