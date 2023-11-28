Drife Welcomes Johan Persson, Former Chief Operating Officer Of Careem, As Advisor To Spearhead Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 28th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Drife, the innovative blockchain-driven ride-hailing platform, proudly announces the addition of Johan Persson to its advisory board. Johan, the former Chief Operating Officer of Careem, brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career at Careem, where he played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth and successful acquisition by Uber.

During his tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Careem, Johan was instrumental in overseeing all aspects of Captain operations, customer service for Captains and Customers, and office IT. He led strategic initiatives that resulted in a 5X growth of Captains in just seven months in 2015. His innovative approach included developing the first Captain onboarding software, streamlining the signup, document management, training, and onboarding process.

Johan also excelled as the Vice President of Captain & Customer Experience at Careem. He pioneered a world-class continuous listening process embedded in product and processes, leading to significant improvements in customer and captain engagement, loyalty, and retention.

At Drife, Johan will utilize his extensive knowledge, especially in driver operations and acquisition, to assist the company in expanding beyond India. His expertise in scaling operations, implementing streamlined processes, and enhancing customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Drife's vision for the future.

“Johan's addition to the Drife team marks a significant milestone for us,” said Firdosh Sheikh , CEO of Drife.“His experience and leadership in steering Careem through its rapid growth and successful acquisition are invaluable. We are thrilled to have him on board as an advisor, and we are confident that his insights will play a pivotal role in Drife's global expansion.”

Expressing his excitement about joining Drife, Johan stated,“I am thrilled to be part of Drife, a company that is pushing the boundaries of innovation in the ride-hailing industry. The vision of Drife aligns with the future trends in mobility, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

As Drife continues its journey toward revolutionizing the ride-hailing industry through blockchain technology, Johan's strategic guidance will be instrumental in shaping the company's trajectory.

About Drife

Drife is a blockchain-powered ride-hailing platform committed to reshaping the ride-hailing industry. With a focus on transparency, security, and driver empowerment, Drife leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized ecosystem that benefits both riders and drivers.

About Johan Persson

Johan is a seasoned professional with a successful track record in the ride-hailing industry. His extensive experience includes serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Careem, where he played a crucial role in the company's growth and acquisition. Johan's expertise in driver operations and acquisition is a valuable asset to Drife as the company embarks on its global expansion journey.