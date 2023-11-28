UNFOLD Agency Inks Strategic Partnership With IQ Protocol To Bring Web3 Strategy To Big Brands

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tallinn, Estonia, 28th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , UNFOLD , a digital agency with a track record of serving top-tier clients at the cutting edge of digital engagement, has made a strategic investment in Estonia-based IQ Protocol , a pioneer of the Web3 sharing economy.







This exclusive partnership heralds a new era of fan engagement, blending innovation, technology, and personalization to transform the landscape of digital asset ownership and access.

“From inception, UNFOLD has embraced innovative technology and a culture of constant change,” said Brick Rucker, the company's co-CEO.“It's taken immense discipline across our organisations to cultivate this mindset and thrive in these demanding times, but we contend the more dramatic the shift, the better.”

With a portfolio that's weighted in entertainment, gaming and branded products, UNFOLD is expected to deliver successful campaigns for clients and drive innovation to reach and engage new audiences through analog, digital and social media. Web3 is the new frontier. UNFOLD clients include Netflix, Warner Bros, SEGA, Universal, Amazon, Activision, Ubisoft and Mattel.

“We've always been bullish on the future economies that web3 tokenization can offer,” co-CEO Daniel Weisinger explained.“But it can come with a bit of a stigma-there has been too much noise in the space and not enough signal. IQ Protocol is the company that we think will silence all the noise.”

Since its inception, UNFOLD has been an early adopter of emerging technologies, consistently adapting to the dynamic digital environment. Known for successfully delivering global digital campaigns, UNFOLD goes a step further, driving innovation to connect with audiences across media, social platforms, and now the Web3 space. With a focus on entertainment, gaming, and branding, UNFOLD's clients demand innovative approaches to captivate and engage their audiences.

Web3 tokenization and NFTs represent the future of digital economies, but the sector has been marred by noise and confusion. In response, UNFOLD has strategically partnered with IQ Protocol to address these challenges and redefine the space for the benefit of brands and consumers.

IQ Protocol is spearheading the Web3 sharing economy with peer-to-peer NFT rental technology that revolutionizes digital asset ownership and accessibility. Whether you are a crypto native or a newcomer to the blockchain world, IQ Protocol empowers you to unlock Web3 gaming items, access exclusive real-world events, and much more.

In a mere three months since its launch, IQ Protocol has made a remarkable impact, surpassing 20,000 asset rentals and generating over $60,000 in activity.

This groundbreaking partnership aims to empower brands to engage with their fans on a global scale, covering diverse domains such as gaming, memberships, ticketing, and beyond. By onboarding users and creating lasting audience engagement, UNFOLD and IQ Protocol aim to offer highly personalized content and experiences.

Tom Tirman, CEO at IQ Protocol, commented,“A core thesis of IQ Protocol is that digital assets will revolutionize consumer engagement and brand loyalty across all industries. UNFOLD is the perfect partner to work on realizing that vision. A lot of credit goes to them for being well ahead of the curve and spotting this opportunity.”

IQ Protocol and UNFOLD believe that the widespread adoption of the IQ platform will trigger a foundational shift in digital asset user behavior and engagement strategy, akin to the transformative effects that Airbnb and Uber had on real estate and transportation.

This partnership represents the future of fan engagement, and together, IQ Protocol and UNFOLD are poised to reshape the digital engagement landscape for brands and audiences alike.

About IQ Protocol:

IQ Protocol is a platform built for the Web3 sharing economy. Their p2p NFT rental technology allows users to unlock the full utility of scarce digital assets at a fraction of the purchasing cost and without technology friction, completely redefining on-chain ownership and access.

About UNFOLD Agency:

UNFOLD is an industry leader in digital marketing for entertainment and gaming clients globally. It boasts an impressive client roster ranging from Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery / Max, Disney / Disney+, Paramount / Paramount+, Amazon / Prime Video, Universal, Hulu, FX, Activision, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Bungie, and Mattel.

