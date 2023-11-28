CDB At COP28 Events Schedule

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





This year, at COP 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will be at the forefront of the Caribbean Contingent on the ground highlighting the challenges Climate Change is posing for the Region and advocating for additional resources to alleviate the increasing impact of this crisis.

The concerns CDB will be emphasising at COP 28 include:



The urgent need to increase climate finance available to Caribbean Countries.



The necessity of technical support, training, and capacity building for regional governments to implement effective climate change policies and programmes.



Imperatives for enabling the Caribbean to fairly compete in Green Trade, the emerging global inclination for commerce in sustainable goods and services.



The need to accelerate the Caribbean's Sustainable Energy Transition to reduce negative climate impacts.



During the two-week event, held from Thursday, November 30, 2023 to Tuesday, December 12, 2023 , members of the CDB delegation will participate in dialogues with partners and stakeholders who can make a significant difference in the thrust to modify the global financial architecture to ensure small developing states, such as CDB's Borrowing Member Countries, receive the support needed to survive this growing scourge.

The CDB COP 28 delegation is led by President Dr Gene Leon and includes vice-president (Operations), Isaac Solomon; Joseph Williams, coordinator, sustainable energy unit; Valerie Isaac, coordinator, environmental sustainability unit;

Andrea Power, chief of staff;

Ashaki Goodwin, advisor (Ag) to the president; and Camille Taylor, head, corporate communications.

Stay up to date with our activities through the

CDB at COP 28 webpage . Be sure to follow us on any of our social media channels for the latest updates

on

CDB at COP28.

We've kicked off our 2023

Climate Action Campaign

which has been designed to highlight the most pressing issues impacting the Caribbean's Climate Agenda.

The centrepiece of the campaign is the five-part video series,

Confronting the Caribbean Climate Crisis

which is running across all of the bank's digital and social media channels over the next three weeks.



Episode 1- Beyond Words;

Episode 2- Mobilising Currency for Climate;

Episode 3- Barriers to Break Through;

Episode 4- Greening Our Grids; Episode 5- Unlocking Sustainable Prosperity.

This initiative is part of our drive to deepen awareness of climate change's impact on our region and the bank's role in supporting the Caribbean's response and advocacy for more resources.

You can visit the

Climate Action

section on our website for more information. We invite you to show your support on social media by liking, reposting, sharing, and amplifying our content.



We look forward to your support!