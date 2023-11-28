A New Beginning Of Sporting Era For J & K: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday termed the Legends League Cricket matches in Jammu and Kashmir after several decades as the first major international cricket in the Union Territory and said it was a beginning of new sporting era for J&K.
“This tournament is also an occasion to uphold the values of the Cricket game, which seeks to promote peace, excellence, respect, friendship and unity. In every respect, Jammu Kashmir' echoes and reinforces these ideals and developing a thriving sporting culture,” Sinha said.
He made these remarks while interacting with cricketers renowned international players during 'High Tea' hosted by him at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.
J&K, Sinha said is proud and excited about the matches being held at MA Stadium.
“This is the first major international Cricket event for the UT after several decades and a beginning of new sporting era for Jammu Kashmir,” he said Read Also LG Asks Govt Deptts To Take Quick Action On Shortcomings LG Invites Country's Industry Leaders To Invest In J&K
“These matches featuring International Cricket stars will not only help us to achieve excellence in organising international sporting events but also popularize a robust sports culture in the masses, especially among the youth,” he added.
The LG said over the next three days, Jammu Kashmir will celebrate and honour sporting excellence, dedication and commitment of the cricketers in the playing field and players will get an opportunity to enjoy UT's hospitality, and incredible culture of J&K during their stay.
“The power of sports to bring' peace and unity is extraordinary and I am sure your presence will influence and inspire the young generation to discover their true calling to shape a new future,” he added.
The LG congratulated the players including Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera, Stuart Binny and extended his best wishes to the teams for the remaining matches.
