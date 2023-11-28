Oman, UK Tackles Aftermath Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bader Albusaidi, called on Tuesday, for reducing escalation rhetoric and use instead the language of reason when addressing the effects and consequences of the humanitarian, security, and political situation outcome from the war in Gaza Strip.

This came during a phone call between Albusaidi and his British counterpart David Cameron, according to a statement by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement noted that the two sides consulted also on future matters and how to create opportunities to achieve a just and comprehensive peace with the participation of all parties and with the support of the international community. (end)

