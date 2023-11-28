Turku City Council To Purchase Building Of Former Russian Consulate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Finland, the Turku City Council unanimously decided to
purchase the building of the former Consulate of Russia and erect a
new structure in its place, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
The city will buy the building from its current owner, Senate
Properties for 1.6 million euros. The area of the acquired land
plots is 3.5 thousand square meters, and the transaction includes
the Consulate General building with an area of 2 thousand square
meters.
The demolition of the building built in 1974 and the
construction of a new structure in its place was also approved. It
is also necessary to clean the soil, since in the early 1990s a
foundry and a galvanizing plant were located on this site.
The City Council decided that the purchase would be made without
waiting for consideration of possible appeals.
To recall, on July 6, Russia closed the Finnish consulate in
St and expelled nine employees of the Finnish embassy in
Moscow, accusing Helsinki of anti-Russian policy and arms supplies
to Ukraine. In response, Finland closed the Russian consulate in
Turku on October 1.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107502530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.