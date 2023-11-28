Russian Diplomats Rank First Place In Unpaid Traffic Fines In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian diplomats have become the first in the list of
non-payers of parking fines in Japan, Azernews reports, citing Japanese media outlets.
In the five years to 2022, a total of 2.338 unpaid parking fines
were accumulated on vehicles with diplomatic plates of the Russian
Embassy in Tokyo or one of its four consulates throughout Japan.
This is 59% of all similar cases involving diplomats` cars in this
country.
In second place by a large margin is China, whose embassy has
accumulated 246 parking fines. Further down the list are the
diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan, Egypt, Iran, and Ukraine.
The total amount of overdue debt is unknown today, but in 2021
it amounted to $268 thousand per all foreign embassies in
Japan.
"We expect all diplomats to respect Japanese laws," said an
employee of the diplomatic missions department of the Japanese
Foreign Ministry in Asia.
Diplomatic immunity provided for by the Vienna Convention does
not apply to parking fines. At the same time, the Japanese
authorities cannot confiscate the personal property of diplomats,
which makes calls for the payment of fines largely fruitless.
