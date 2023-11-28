Czech President Assumes That 2024 Might Be Harder Year For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech President Petr Pavel has said that maintaining support for Ukraine this year is crucial to ensuring success in the war with Russia.

The Czech leader said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, according to Ukrinform, Radio Prague Internationa reported.

Pavel criticized the insufficient supply of military equipment to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine is not receiving enough military equipment, which makes it impossible to conduct offensive operations with high intensity, mentioned unfulfilled promises to supply artillery ammunition and the slow pace of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

He emphasized that he sees Russia's war against Ukraine not only in terms of the situation on the battlefield, but also in terms of principles.

"We have no choice but to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fulfill its task of restoring sovereignty and control over its borders: anything less would be our failure," he emphasized.

According to the Czech politician, a Russian victory would strengthen the idea that other regimes can achieve their goals by force and that they can rely on the weakness of Western democracies.

According to Pavel, 2024 will be a difficult year for Ukraine, and the winter will be extremely challenging. He noted that during the winter months, Russia, which has already managed to put its industry on martial law, will have time to restore resources.

"If we miss the opportunity to maintain our support for Ukraine, next year could be even more favorable for Moscow. This year is crucial for laying the foundations for success, next year will be more difficult," the Czech politician said.

As reported, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson considers the issue of assistance to Ukraine a priority in the work of the US Congress.