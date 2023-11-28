Germany Not Just Going To Continue Military Support For Ukraine, But To Increase It - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The media should not forget when discussing the Ukrainian counteroffensive that it is not about some abstract thing and pure advancement on the battlefield, but about Ukraine's desire to liberate all its citizens from the brutal oppression of the Russian occupiers.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"I believe that even if the media, unfortunately, have become somewhat accustomed to the fact that there is a brutal Russian offensive, a war, on the European continent, we must always remember that this is not about theoretical issues, not about abstract counteroffensives, but about the fact that Ukraine must enable all people in its country, especially in eastern Ukraine, to live in peace and freedom, especially in the east of Ukraine, to live in peace and freedom and, above all, wants to free them from this brutal oppression," Baerbock commented on the question of whether Ukraine "can launch a counteroffensive again to turn the tide on the battlefield in its favor."

Ukrenergo to receive EUR 24 fromto strengthen power grid

The German minister emphasized the numerous crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine by the Russian occupiers on the occupied territories. "Therefore, it is not about whether Ukraine can somehow make progress militarily, but about saving people who have been experiencing the worst things imaginable in this world for more than 650 days," she emphasized.

Baerbock assured that Germany will not only continue to provide military support to Ukraine in its self-defense, but will increase it, as evidenced by the recent decision to double military aid to our country to €8 billion next year.

Ukraine using military support fromresponsibly - ambassador

"We are making it clear, also here at this meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels, that security and peace in Ukraine is also a guarantee of peace in Europe. And that is why Germany, together with our other partners, continues and increases our support for Ukraine, because Ukraine is defending peace not only for its people, but also defending peace in Europe," the German foreign minister said.

As reported earlier, a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers begins in the Belgian capital on Tuesday, during which the Alliance will, in particular, reaffirm its long-term support for Ukraine.