Air Defenses Destroy Enemy Drones In Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two enemy drones over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region and over Mykolaiv region.

Ukrinform reports this referring to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and the Air Command South.

“Another downed UAVs. And again in Kryvyi Rih district. Defenders from the Air Command East cleared our sky of the enemy's waste,” Lysak posted on Facebook.

In addition, according to the Air Command Sout h,“in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed a Russian Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV.

As reported, a Russian UAV was destroyed in the afternoon over Kryvyi Rih district.