FIA 2023 Winning Cars To Be Exhibited At Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. An exhibition showcasing cars that triumphed in diverse motor racing championships in 2023 will be held during the FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition will take place on December 6 in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the venues for FIA events.

At the exhibition open to the public, cars driven by victorious Formula 1 pilots, World Rally Championship winners, World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) contenders, FIA World Endurance Championship racers, World Rallycross Championship participants, Formula E drivers, and competitors from the 2023 Mondokart FIA Karting World Championship – KZ will be demonstrated.

Motorsport enthusiasts will have the chance to relive the thrill of racing at the exhibition.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) will hold its general assemblies for the first time on December 5-8 in Baku, along with one of the most anticipated events of the year in the field of motorsports - the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony.

Awards for achievements in automotive sports throughout the year will be presented at the ceremony.