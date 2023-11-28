FIA 2023 Winning Cars To Be Exhibited At Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. An exhibition
showcasing cars that triumphed in diverse motor racing
championships in 2023 will be held during the FIA General
Assemblies and the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku, Trend reports.
The exhibition will take place on December 6 in front of the
Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the venues for FIA events.
At the exhibition open to the public, cars driven by victorious
Formula 1 pilots, World Rally Championship winners, World
Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) contenders, FIA World Endurance
Championship racers, World Rallycross Championship participants,
Formula E drivers, and competitors from the 2023 Mondokart FIA
Karting World Championship – KZ will be demonstrated.
Motorsport enthusiasts will have the chance to relive the thrill
of racing at the exhibition.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) will hold its
general assemblies for the first time on December 5-8 in Baku,
along with one of the most anticipated events of the year in the
field of motorsports - the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony.
Awards for achievements in automotive sports throughout the year
will be presented at the ceremony.
