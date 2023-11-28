Armenian Parliament's Speaker Tries To Conceal Occupation Of Azerbaijani Villages - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia is
trying to conceal the occupation of 8 villages in Azerbaijan with a
slanderous statement of Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, the
Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.
Armenia, making such an unfounded statement, once again
demonstrates its disinterest in signing a peace treaty with
Azerbaijan, said the statement.
"The West Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the absurd and
slanderous statement of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan
about the alleged 'full or partial occupation' of 31 Armenian
villages by Azerbaijan. Armenian officials should start a dialog
with the Western Azerbaijan Community in this direction, taking a
real step instead of saying nice words about return," the
community's statement reads.
