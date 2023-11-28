Turkmenistan And US To Club Together To Reduce Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. Turkmenistan and the US discussed joint cooperation in reducing
methane emissions, Trend reports.
According to an official Turkmen source, these problems were
discussed during a phone call between Turkmen President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change
John Kerry.
The main topics of discussion were preparations for the upcoming
COP-28 conference in Dubai, climate issues, specifically
cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US in the field of
reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere and the possibility
of legislative consolidation of cooperation in this area.
During the discussion, it was emphasized that global
environmental concerns provide new challenges to world governments,
especially related to the modernization of national plans and
strategies, including modern criteria for decreasing greenhouse gas
emissions.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Special Presidential Envoy
for Climate Change John Kerry both expressed in support of more
constructive interstate cooperation at the end of the
conversation.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the United States confirmed their
willingness to strengthen effective 'green' cooperation in the
interests of common development at the end of September this
year.
This readiness was indicated during a discussion between John
Kerry and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in the United States on a
working visit to attend the 78th session of the United Nations
General Assembly.
