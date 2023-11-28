His Highness The Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Malawi

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera pertaining to bilateral relations.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar Roy Akajuwe Kachale.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.