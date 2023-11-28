Minister: Amending Commerce Chamber Law Will Make Quantum Leap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Amending the law of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry will achieve a quantum leap in the country's political history, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban said Tuesday.

The law was the product of exceptional cooperation between the government and the National Assembly within the legislative map, Al-Obaikan said during a regular session of the National Assembly to discuss the economic and financial affairs committee.

The most important pivotal points of the law include government's oversight of the chamber, government's supervision of the chamber's donations, appointing an auditor by the chamber's general assembly, in addition to the possibility of removing members of the chamber's board of directors. (Pickup previous)

maa







MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107502472