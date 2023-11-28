EU Spokesperson: Int'l Community Should Work For The Reconstruction Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The International Community should work for the reconstruction and stabilization of Gaza and then eventually for the two-state solution, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, told a news conference in Brussels Tuesday.

"Gaza should be governed by the Palestinian Authority but the timing and circumstances are still being discussed," he said, adding that this topic

was discussed by Arab and EU foreign ministers in Union for the Mediterranean conference held in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.

Replying to a question on a recent opinion poll that showed that a majority of Palestinians living in Palestine strongly supported the action of Hamas on 7 October, Stano replied "military campaign cannot kill an idea or ideology.

The only effective way is to deal with a better idea."

"The offer to Palestinian people must be more attractive and better to get them on the side of this better idea which is a viable Palestinian state as a result of the two -state solution," he added.

"The EU and the international community is really trying to bring back the idea of a two -state solution," he added.

The survey was conducted last week by the independent Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD), a public opinion research firm based in the Palestinian territories and affiliated with Birzeit University in the West Bank According to the poll results, some 59 percent of respondents indicated that they "extremely support" Hamas' actions on Oct. 7, with another 16 percent saying that they "somewhat support" them. (end)

nk







MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107502471