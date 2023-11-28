European Commission Launches A Global Alliance To Counter Migrant Smuggling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Tuesday proposed new legislation to prevent and fight migrant smuggling.

The EU's executive body has also launched a Call to Action for a Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling, at the International Conference hosted today in Brussels.

Together, these initiatives set out the new legal, operational and international cooperation framework against migrant smuggling for the years to come, it said in a press release.

Criminal networks take advantage of people's desperation, and this abuse often leads to loss of life. Migrant smugglers squeezing hundreds of people onto unseaworthy boats, resulted in a staggering humanitarian toll of over 28 000 people having drowned or missing in the Mediterranean Sea since 2014.

The main beneficiaries are the criminals, the smuggling networks in countries of origin, transit and destination.

"This legislation will allow Europol (the EU police agency) to be a central part of the fight against the criminal act of migrant smuggling, in identifying trends, exchanging data and in deployment on the ground, "Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Interior Affairs, told a news conference here today.

"They will work closer with EU agencies Frontex, Eurojust and with Member State authorities. Our proposal will also allow for harsher penalties and a stricter definition of the crime of migrant smuggling.

We are stepping up the s fight against migrant smuggling and protecting people from falling into the hands of criminals. We are going after the smugglers, not the smuggled," she added. (end)

nk







MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107502470