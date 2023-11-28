Kuwait Keen On Protecting Peace, Security In Africa - Diplomat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Africa Affairs Bader Al-Tunaib said his country is taking part in the ninth Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa out of keenness on contributing to the international effort to resolve security problems in Africa and beyond.

The issues of security and peace feature dominantly on the agenda of the UN Security Council, the diplomat, who leads Kuwait's delegation to the gathering, noted in a statement on Tuesday.

The political turmoil and armed conflict in several parts of the world highlight the significance of such forums in sharing views and experiences to find peaceful solutions to the security problems, Al-Tunaib pointed out.

The two-day Dakar forum which kick-started yesterday discussed several issues, notably cybersecurity and the digital challenges facing Africa.

The conferees also exchanged views on ways to tap into the potential of the Black Continent, and empower the private sector to contribute to peace, security, stability and rational management of the natural resources, the senior diplomat added.

Kuwait's delegation includes Ambassador to Senegal Adel Al-Amir and several other diplomats. (end)

