Riyadh Calls For Halting Military Operations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Tuesday affirmed the need of stopping all military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

This came in the Saudi Cabinet meeting which reiterated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's call, in the BRICS meeting on Gaza, for a complete end of all military operations in the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Stability and security could be achieved only through establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the cabinet stressed.

The cabinet affirmed Saudi Arabia's firm position supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, it noted.

The agency quoted Saudi Information Minister Salman Al-Dossari as saying in a statement following the cabinet's meeting led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz that "the government renewed what the Kingdom confirmed during the virtual summit of the leaders of the G20 countries regarding its commitment to continuing comprehensive efforts to address climate change and giving priority to this issue".

The Kingdom also gives top priorities to implement joint framework for addressing debts, which embodies interest in enhancing international cooperation in various domains and finding concrete solutions to support the global economy.

Additionally, the cabinet discussed what was included in the outcomes of the Fifth Arab Water Conference that highlighted the Kingdom's active role in addressing water challenges at both regional and international levels, and an initiative to establish a global water organization and innovate technical solutions supporting achieving sustainable water security, it noted. (end)

