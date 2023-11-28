41 Indian Workers Trapped Inside Under-Construction Tunnel Rescued After 17 Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Indian rescue teams managed on Tuesday to rescue 41 workers who were trapped inside an under-construction road tunnel in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand after 17 days.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami that all the 41 labourers trapped inside the tunnel were rescued and none of them are in critical condition.

The rescue operation involved several state and central government agencies continued for almost 17 days as Silkyara tunnel was hit by a landslide and 41 workers were trapped inside. The trapped labourers were given food, water, medicines, and oxygen through a pipeline throughout these days.

The under-construction road tunnel is part of an ambitious road expansion project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi connecting some of the major Hindu holy places in Himalayas.

Dhami thanked the rescue workers, especially manual miners. "The manual miners played a big role in the rescue operation. International experts were consulted regarding the shortest route for the workers to come out," he said.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers at the state and central governments thanked the state and central rescue teams for pulling out the workers alive and expressed happiness. (end)

