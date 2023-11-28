Saudi Arabia Wins Vote To Host Expo 2030

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia won the vote to host the World Expo 2030, outrivaling South Korea and Italy.

The Saudi capital Riyadh won 119 votes, while its competitors South Korea's Busan and Italy's Rome gained 29 and 17 votes respectively.

The World Expo is one of the largest events in terms of cultural and economic impacts.

The event, held every five years, attracts millions of visitors to discover cultural pavilions and billions of dollars of investments. (end)

