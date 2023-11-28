Italy's AICS Delegation Examines Ajloun College Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) visited the Faculty of Ajloun College on Tuesday to check on significant infrastructure projects and to follow up on facilities and buildings that were maintained and built with Italian funding.The delegation included the Director of the Cooperation and International Relations Unit at Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU), Dana Mahadin; Head of the AICS Amman office, Roxane Gabriela Weber; Debt Swap and Soft Loans Manager, Marco Gaspari; the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) coordination specialist, Raed Hussein; and Fatima Masa'dah from the Ministry of Planning.Dean of the College, Wael Rabadi, emphasized the college's significance and function as Jordan's second oldest college. He said that BAU is eager to expand and forge partnerships in a variety of scientific domains with all cultural attachés of friendly and fraternal nations, particularly given that technical education is the core of the university's purpose.He stated that during the early phases, the BAU administration worked to transfer technology and modernize the infrastructure on its campuses and colleges distributed from north to south, as well as structure it to support the attainment of its goal and vision. Rabadi also underscored the significance and breadth of Jordan's relationship with the Italian government.The Italian delegation assessed the progress of maintenance and construction work carried out through tenders conducted by major companies, including the renovation and rehabilitation of Martyr Mohammad Al-Azzam Hall at a cost of JD228,000.the Martyr Muhammad Al-Azzam Hall was renovated and rehabilitated, complete with modern equipment, administrative buildings, housing, and a complex of lecture halls in the college. It was outfitted with cutting-edge technology, administrative buildings, dormitories, and a complex of teaching halls in the college.