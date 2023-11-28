Jordan Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Winning Bid To Host Expo 2030

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan conveyed its heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its well-deserved win in hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, a huge Arab achievement of which Jordan and all Arabs are proud.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, attended the 173rd General Assembly of the International Bureau (BIE-Paris) on Tuesday as part of Jordan's support for the candidacy of Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the World Expo 2030 elections.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, this victory is regarded as the pinnacle of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's successes and accomplishments in a variety of fields and a testament to its exceptional capacity to host such significant international events, which have gained recognition and admiration across the globe.