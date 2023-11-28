National Report On Economic Cost Of Violence Against Women In Jordan Published

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 28 (Petra) -- The Chairwoman of the Jordanian National Commission for Women's Affairs, Princess Basma bint Talal, rejected Tuesday domestic violence and violence against women and between spouses.During the publication of the national report examining the economic cost of violence against women in Jordan, Princess Basma urged decision-makers to leverage the report's findings to devise programmes and measures to ensure the protection of women from violence.The report indicates that money women spend to protect themselves from the impact of domestic violence represents 15 per cent of the average annual spending per capita on services and non-food goods.Princess Basma said the money saved from responding to domestic violence cases should be directed to improving the standards of living for women and their families, providing them with necessary services such as education, health, and adequate housing, developing their careers, and increasing their economic participation.She noted the "importance" of addressing the psychological impact of violence on families and community peace.She called for focusing efforts on policies and programmes that reduce cases of violence before they occur to avoid its economic and social consequences on women, families and communities.The Secretary-General of the Committee, Maha Ali, said the preparation of the report is part of the framework of the goals of the National Strategy for Women for 2023-2025.The representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Jordan, Himyar Abdulmoghni, stated that the report is an "important achievement" in efforts to confront domestic violence against women, which the Fund is adopting within its vision and programmes with all partners, whether governments, UN bodies or civil society organisations.Abdulmoghni said domestic violence constitutes a violation of human rights, deepens the effects of discrimination against women and girls and deprives them of their rights.