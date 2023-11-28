Finland Says To Shut Last Border Crossing To Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Helsinki: Finland's prime minister said Tuesday the country will shut its last border crossing to Russia, following an influx in migrants which Helsinki claims is a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.

"The government has today decided to close all border crossing points on the eastern border," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters, with Interior Minister Mari Rantanen adding the closure would come into effect overnight between Wednesday and Thursday and last until December 13.