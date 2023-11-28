Sheikha Moza Witness Inauguration Of 11Th Edition Of WISE Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development witnessed on Tuesday the inauguration of 11th World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), held at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from Nov. 28-29 under the title "Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI."

The inauguration was attended by Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, and more than 2,000 participants representing various stakeholders in the field of education, including thought leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and young pioneers.

During her opening remarks, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser said: "For more than 20 years we have supported education in Palestine, and especially in Gaza. We built the Al Fakhoora School as the first of many educational projects in Gaza. It has since been shelled by the Israeli Forces. The projects, which now constitute the Al Fakhoora program include teaching and training, building schools and universities, and funding specific research projects that are not available elsewhere in the strip. They also provide psycho-social support to cope with the devastating reality of life in times of crisis in Gaza."

"Since the start of the current Israeli aggression in October, 36 Education Above All (EAA) supported schools and universities have been completely or partially destroyed. And so, Israeli forces have destroyed so much that has been accomplished by the Al Fakhoora program. With the collapse of each school and each university, we lose a pillar in the foundation of the future. For every child deprived of education because of violence, another pillar is lost," Her Highness added.

Her Highness indicated that every time education is targeted, the international community takes more than a single step backward, adding that the priority and policy must transcend political calculations and machinations.

HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser mentioned the picture of the Palestinian girl Suhaila, which was taken in 2014, along with hundreds of tragic pictures during the last aggression on Gaza. Her Highness pointed out that this girl knew well the bitterness of being barred of education, because education's value is taken for granted, only those who are deprived of it realize its true importance.

"This little one, Suhaila, knows that education would provide her and her family with a better future. A better future that refuses to arrive, because the future is heavy with the threat of annihilation, a threat that was realized in the fate of Al Fakhoora," Her Highness said.

"War disrupts educational institutions, exhausts health sectors, and prevents the wheels of development from turning. Those very wheels are buried deep in the debris. And because of this the greatest threat to a societys progress occurs after the ceasefire. The victims, their old lives buried under the rubble, must rise from the ashes left by the destruction, and start again with nothing," Her Highness added.

"And connected to education - is anything not connected to education - is the focus of this year's WISE Summit: the potential of artificial intelligence: addressing related issues, and how to improve the ways we harness its capabilities and possibilities," Her Highness went on to say.

Her Highness also said that the war in Gaza demonstrated how artificial intelligence was being used to fabricate stories, falsify facts, and block publications, photos, and videos that include atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

"This makes us wonder: whose stories does artificial intelligence select to be archived as history Whose history will be told Which ideas will be chosen as the most credible And then: how do we maintain our independence and preserve our educational values How do we remain sovereign societies" Her Highness said

"I want - as I believe you do - to ensure WISE is a platform for new ideas that keep pace with the changes taking place in the world, and the obstacles that education faces in certain countries for reasons of which we are all too aware. And I say as I have said many times before: there is no alternative but to innovate if we are to find solutions to intractable problems. This is the role that WISE plays," Her Highness added.

"In tackling the challenges of education, scientists and researchers - like you - bear an academic and moral responsibility. You have made an honorable choice, and we here at WISE are privileged to support you on your noble paths. You excel in your efforts, and we value all that you do," HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser said.

Her Highness concluded her remarks by saying: "I bless your past and future efforts and wish you a successful conference."

After the opening remarks, HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani awarded the WISE Prize for Education to Founder and CEO of Educate Girls project in India Safeena Husain.

The WISE Prize for Education recognizes an individual or a team for an outstanding, world-class contribution to education. Safeena Husain is recognized by WISE for dedicating 15 years to build Educate Girls, a non-profit organization focused on empowering communities for girls' education, partnering with Government to identify, enroll, and retain out-of-school girls across India.