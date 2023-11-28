Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Provides Insight Into Qatari Mediation At Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a workshop entitled“Prospects for Mediation: Future Visions for the Palestinian Issue.”

A number of experts and academics also participated in the workshop, which was organized by the Center for International Policy Research.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided insights into the successful Qatari mediation to end the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Al Ansari also explained the development of the role of Qatari mediation in the region and beyond, and in this regard, he presented examples of the successful mediation initiatives of the State of Qatar to settle disputes and promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

The workshop discussions focused on mediation perspectives from various actors in this context.