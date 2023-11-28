Amir Receives Written Message From Egypt President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pertaining to bilateral relations.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny.

