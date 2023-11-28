Amir Receives Written Message From Egypt President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pertaining to bilateral relations.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny.
MENAFN28112023000063011010ID1107502331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.