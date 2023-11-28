(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari confirmed that there are persistent and continuous efforts made by the State of Qatar, within the framework of its mediation, in order for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel to reach an extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip during the next 48 hours.

Dr. Al Ansari said during the weekly media briefing that 20 Israeli hostages would be released, noting that the extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for two additional days came under the same previous conditions, with an agreement to release at least 10 Israeli hostages per day.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is working through mediation efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement, especially since the extension reached between the Palestinian and Israeli sides came based on the annex to the agreement, which indicates the extension of these days based on the Hamas' commitment to release 10 hostages for every additional day in the truce.