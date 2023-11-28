New Study Reveals The Top 10 Best-Selling Pokemon Games

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study reveals that 'Pokemon Sword & Shield', released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch, is the best-selling Pokemon game of all time, with a revenue of $1.55 billion.

The study, conducted by casinos comparison web portal fr-casinospot , analyzed the estimated earnings of each game made by Nintendo for the Pokemon series from 1996 to today, to discover which of them are the best-selling ones.

'Pokemon Sword & Shield' take first place, with their gross revenue amounting to a whopping $1.55 billion. The games, released in 2019 for Nintendo Switch, are the first instalments in the eighth generation of the Pokemon video game series. The games revolve around a young Pokemon trainer who travels training and battling Pokemon and dreams of becoming a Pokemon champion.

Second on the list are 'Pokemon Scarlet & Violet' released in 2022 for Nintendo Switch which grossed almost $1.36 billion. Unlike other games, Scarlet & Violet take place in an open-world setting, and the player has three different stories it can complete. Moreover, they introduce 110 new Pokemon, along with two new regional forms. Also introduced are time-displaced creatures known as Paradox Pokemon.

'Pokemon Red/Green/Blue' come in third place with $1.27 billion. The games, released in 1996 for the Game Boy console in Japan, are the first ever in the Pokemon series, and their third place in the list overall is a testament to how much the franchise has been loved since the beginning. The same games were released in Europe and the US in 1998.

Further down on the list, 'Pokemon Gold & Silver' take fourth place with a gross revenue of $1.016.000. The game, released in 1999 for Game Boy Color, is similar to its predecessors and followers, however, it introduced to the world 100 new Pokemon species of the second generation, among which legendary Raikou, Entei, and Suicune.

The top five closes with 'Pokemon X & Y', released in 2013 for Nintendo 3DS, with a revenue of $953 million.

Arthur Lambert, fr-casinospot expert, commented on the findings: "The popularity and financial success of Pokemon games are nothing short of astounding. With a dedicated fanbase that spans the globe, these games consistently rake in enormous profits. Year after year, each new installment generates a tremendous buzz, drawing in both long-time fans and newcomers eager to explore the enchanting world of Pokemon. The franchise's ability to transcend generational boundaries and resonate with players of all ages ensures that it remains a powerful economic force in the gaming industry. From the games' sales to a multitude of related merchandise and spin-off media, Pokemon's widespread appeal is a testament to its enduring status as a beloved cultural phenomenon and a financial powerhouse."

