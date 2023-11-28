Hemp Stock News: Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO) Launches THCA Vapes With Snoop Dogg At The Mjbizcon In Las Vegas, Booth #7512

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a trailblazer in the hemp product industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming MJBiz Conference and Expo, the world's largest gathering of cannabis business professionals, held in Las Vegas. At this prestigious event, Hempacco will unveil an exciting new collaboration with the legendary artist and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg - the 'Dogg lbs' hemp-based vapes infused with THCA.

This year's MJBiz Conference will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 28 - December 1, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees of MJBizCon are invited to Hempacco's Booth #7512 to explore the groundbreaking world of THCA vapes and discover the latest in Delta-9 Gummies and THCA Stick-It products from Hempacco and Snoop Dogg.

Hempacco will also hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily hosted happy hour at their Westgate Hotel Suite. Distributors can contact the team at (619) 489-9020 for badges and RSVP for evening meetings on November 29 and 30, 2023.

"We invite all attendees of MJBizCon 2023 to visit us at Booth #7512 to witness the unveiling of the Dogg lbs hemp-based vapes and experience the future of hemp innovation," stated Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "The 'Dogg lbs' line is set to redefine the standards of hemp-based vaping. By incorporating THCA, these vapes offer consumers a unique experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of today's market."

HPCO Dogg lbs Vapes at MJBizCon 2023

The collaboration with Snoop Dogg reflects Hempacco's dedication to revolutionizing the cannabis market with its THCA vapes. "Our THCA vape line, created with Snoop Dogg, is more than a product - it's a symbol of innovation and excellence in the cannabis industry," said Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco. "Join us at MJBizCon 2023 and check out our new products!"

About MJ Business Conference & Expo:

Celebrating its 12th year, the MJBizCon is the world's leading cannabis business conference and tradeshow. Held at the prestigious Las Vegas Convention Center, this award-winning event brings together over 1,400 exhibitors, a dynamic 3-day conference + expo, pre-show forums, and more than 100 industry speakers. With its exceptional networking opportunities and unparalleled potential for deals and partnership-building, over 30,000 cannabis executives from around the globe are expected to attend this year. Don't miss out on this incredible gathering of industry leaders.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco'sTM nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real StuffTM functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), a fast-moving consumer goods incubating company.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticksSmokable technology developmentThe Real StuffTM brand of functional smokables and rolling paperCheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick RossSnoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at

Learn more at

To purchase 'Dogg lbs' products, go to

For more details on THCA vapes and Hempacco's collaboration with Snoop Dogg, contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations:

619-779-0715

