Kenvue To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference On December 6, 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced the company's participation in Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference, in New York. Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thibaut Mongon, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Ruh, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available at and a replay will be available on the website following the event.

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at .

