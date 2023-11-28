Bacardi Gifting Celebrates Sustainability Landmark

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Family-owned Bacardi has announced that it is not only cutting single-use plastic from its gift packs, it will also now reduce the number of cardboard gift boxes for some of its iconic brands.

Four years ago, Bacardi set itself the ambitious goal of removing 100% of the single-use plastic from its gifting range by the end of 2023. Thanks to innovative new designs, the company has successfully removed almost 275 tons of single-use plastic used annually.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date but we want to go one step further,” said Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President Safety, Quality and Sustainability for Bacardi.“We don't want to just redesign our packaging to remove plastic, we want to do all we can to reduce our cardboard packaging too.”

It's with this in mind that Bacardi will now begin reducing the number of cardboard gift boxes for brands including BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, DEWAR'S® White Label Blended Scotch whisky and MARTINI® sparkling wines. This move will cut the company's use of cardboard by approximately 100 tons in the first year alone.

Where Bacardi continues to use paper and cardboard for its packaging, it is certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) or the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®).

“We are not standing still. We are constantly innovating. For more than 160 years, our iconic brands have reflected the changing tastes of each new generation of consumers. Today, consumers want drinks that are made in the most environmentally responsible way possible and so do we,” added Rodolfo.

Find out more about Bacardi and its ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance – commitments, including its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, at .

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSE® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American Straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 161 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

Always drink responsibly.

