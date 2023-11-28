Natural Gas Forecast: Looks For Buyers Below

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets commenced the trading week with a gap to the downside, presenting a scenario that puts significant support levels into focus. Notably, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and an underlying daily trendline are key areas of interest.

The durability of this support is yet to be confirmed, but there's an anticipation that winter pricing dynamics could soon drive the market upwards again. It's important to remember that the market had previously experienced a 40% increase, so a retracement of 50% is not beyond the bounds of normal market fluctuations.

Natural gas markets are known for their extraordinary volatility, often influenced by short-term weather changes. In light of this, traders are advised to exercise caution with their position sizing. To manage risk more effectively, I recommend considering the ETF markets over futures markets. For those without access to ETFs, the CFD markets offer a viable alternative, allowing for tailored position sizing to maintain lower leverage. A key indicator to watch is whether the market can surpass the peak of the Friday candlestick, as this could signal readiness for an upward trajectory Value and Momentum in the Market

This market appears to be in a phase of searching for value, and while there may be indications that it has found some footing, the addition of momentum is crucial for confirming this trend. A breakdown from the current levels would be intriguing, especially as it would contradict the typical winter trading pattern, particularly with the January contract in focus. A cold snap could be the catalyst needed to reinvigorate trader interest.

Another factor to consider is the European energy situation. The uncertainty surrounding Europe's winter temperatures and the ongoing concerns about supply shortages in the European Union are variables that the market seems to be tentatively overlooking for now. However, these issues could have significant implications for natural gas pricing and market dynamics in the near future.

In the end, the natural gas market is at a crossroads, balancing between significant support levels and the potential for a winter-driven price surge. Traders should remain vigilant, considering both the inherent volatility of this commodity and the broader geopolitical and environmental factors at play. As always, careful position sizing and a keen eye on market signals will be essential for navigating the natural gas markets in the coming weeks.

