Silver Forecast: Looks For Higher Levels

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver has experienced a notable rally during Monday's trading session, continuing the significant upward movement initiated on Friday. This surge, particularly after breaking above the $24 level, has attracted a wave of buyers, possibly driven by the "Fear of Missing Out" (FOMO) trade that silver often incites. Given silver's reputation for being extraordinarily volatile, traders are advised to be cautious about the size of their silver positions.

Short-term pullbacks in the silver market are currently seen as buying opportunities, supported by the evident underlying support level. A key technical development is the 50-day Exponential Moving Average beginning to cross above the 200-day EMA, potentially signaling the start of the "golden cross." This could attract longer-term traders who view this crossover as a bullish indicator. In this context, short-term pullbacks are likely to present favorable opportunities for traders in this market Silver's External Influences

However, it's crucial to recognize that silver's market is influenced by various external factors. One significant aspect is the correlation with interest rates in the United States. A rise in U.S. interest rates could inject a degree of negativity into the silver market. Conversely, declining rates might increase the demand for silver as a wealth protection asset. Additionally, silver's role as an industrial metal means that global demand perceptions can significantly impact its market.

In this environment, volatility is expected, but the key is to identify value before engaging in the market. Chasing the silver trade at these higher levels could prove challenging and potentially risky. As for selling, there is currently little incentive to do so. The momentum in the silver market is robust, suggesting a continued upward trend. Therefore, the preferable strategy would be to look for value, which would normally be buying short-term drops.

At the end of the day, while the silver market shows strong upward momentum, traders should approach with a strategy focused on value rather than chasing the current rally. The market's sensitivity to external factors like U.S. interest rates and global industrial demand adds layers of complexity. As such, vigilance and a keen understanding of these influences are essential for anyone looking to capitalize on silver's current market dynamics. After all, silver is a difficult market under the best of circumstances, and these aren't the best of circumstances currently.

