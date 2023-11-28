Forex Today: Gold Grinds Up To New 6-Month High

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

Gold has made a bullish breakout to a new 6-month high above $2,010 per ounce and is threatening to reach its all-time high at about $2,070, attracting trend traders on the long side. Its volatility is low relatively low.The NASDAQ 100 Index and other major stock indices are mostly consolidating. The NASDAQ 100 Index reached a new 22-month high price last week. Trend traders and day traders will be interested in being involved on the long side, with bulls getting a tailwind from lower-than-expected US inflation data recently.In the Forex market, the US Dollar is the weakest major currency over the short term, while the Japanese Yen is the strongest, putting the USD/JPY currency pair in focus. The US Dollar is continuing its long-term bearish trend.Crude Oil is trading marginally lower as OPEC was forced to delay its next meeting from last weekend to 30 November, while US crude inventories increased last week to their highest level since July.RBA Governor Bullock states that the Bank must be"littlebitcareful"withusingratestobringdowninflationwithoutliftingunemployment. This might be taken as a very minor dovish tilt.There will be releases later today of US CB Consumer Confidence data and Australian CPI (inflation) data.