Free Sri Lankan Visa For 7 Countries: Regulations Issued

( MENAFN - NewsIn) Nov 28 (NewsWire) – A free Visa regime is implemented for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan with immediate effect, until 31.03.2024, Department of Immigration announced.

