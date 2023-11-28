-->


Free Sri Lankan Visa For 7 Countries: Regulations Issued


11/28/2023 2:30:39 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 28 (NewsWire) – A free Visa regime is implemented for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan with immediate effect, until 31.03.2024, Department of Immigration announced.



