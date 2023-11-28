(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates Orchestra (pictured) performed for the first time in Brazil last Thursday (23) in Brasília alongside Brazilian musicians under the baton of conductor and composer Ed Côrtes, who brough some exclusive pieces to the concert called“Sons do mundo: Emirados Árabes e Unidos e Brasil em sinfonia” [loosely translated as Sounds of the World: UAE & Brazil in Symphony]. According to information from the embassy of the UAE in Brasília, 500 people watched the performance in the Teatro Poupex, including some invited diplomats.

Authorities watched the performance

Brazilian musicians played and soprano Fatima Al Hashimi performed pieces in Portuguese by Chiquinha Gonzaga and Heitor Villa-Lobos. Côrtes conducted his original piece“Natura” at an event that also included tunes that brought back to the Arab community in Brasília memories of their culture in a musical selection that included both classical and popular pieces.

In a speech on the night of the performance, the ambassador from the UAE to Brasília, Saleh Alsuwaidi, spoke about the cultural ties between the two countries.“This initiative strengthens our cultural bond with Brazil, and it's a way to present the sounds of the Arab music to the Brazilian people,” he said.

The UAE Orchestra consists of 25 young musicians, most of them from the UAE. It's organized by the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the UAE to disseminate the Arab culture, develop talents and encourage the cultural and creative industry of the Arab countries.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Press release Press release

The post Brasilia: Arab orchestra performs for 500-people audience appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .