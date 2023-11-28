(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Teachers remain on strike despite court ruling Teachers' union leaders reported that they are still on strike since they still do not have an agreement with the Education Ministry.

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court that Law 406 which approved the mining contract, is unconstitutional, the union leaders indicated that they must meet with the bases to later establish a dialogue table with the Ministry of Education (Meduca) to be able to reach an agreement to end the strike.

Among the points that must be addressed with Meduca is the payment for the second half of November, which was withheld from 17,495 teachers, as well as the end date of the school year.

The spokesperson for the Veraguense Teachers Association, Humberto Montero, indicated that the representatives of the more than 20 teaching organizations must evaluate and take stock of the situation to meet with the Meduca authorities.

“Right now we are celebrating the victory because you know that this ruling is final and unappealable,” he said.

The teachers have been on strike since October 23 in rejection of the State contract with the Canadian mining giant First Quantum Minerals.



