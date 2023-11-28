CTS EVENTIM: ARENA FOR MILAN – Groundbreaking For Italy's Largest, Most Innovative, And Sustainable Indoor Arena



ARENA FOR MILAN – groundbreaking for Italy's largest, most innovative, and sustainable indoor arena



CTS EVENTIM's CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala, and architect Sir David Chipperfield launched the above-ground construction phase.

CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg:“The new arena aligns perfectly with our venue strategy. Our extensive expertise in managing venues of this caliber will ensure it integrates seamlessly into Milan's cultural landscape and EVENTIM's global live entertainment and ticketing network.” The current project plan remains on schedule, ensuring completion of the new ARENA FOR MILAN by the end of 2025.

Milan/Munich, 28 Nov. 2023 – Today marked the groundbreaking for Italy's largest, most innovative, and sustainable indoor arena. CTS EVENTIM's CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala , and world-renowned architect Sir David Chipperfield were in attendance to celebrate the fusion of architectural grandeur, state-of-the art functionality and environmental responsibility. Soon Milan will have a new landmark that will boost Italy's sporting and live entertainment scene.



The ARENA FOR MILAN will strengthen Milan's standing as a global center of culture, entertainment, and sporting excellence. It will be a place where diverse cultures converge, talent shines, and athletes secure their place in the history books. Beyond its architectural magnificence, the Arena reflects Milan's commitment to sustainability and a greener future with an innovative design, energy-efficient systems, and responsible resource management. The contributions of the project's esteemed partners were highlighted during the ceremony. Sir David Chipperfield and the international design firm Arup have designed an architectural masterpiece that is elegant, functional, and creative in equal measure. Dedicated to pushing boundaries in architectural aesthetics, they have created an iconic structure that raises the bar for live entertainment venues. Leading Italian underground and special engineering company TREVI was also praised for its efficiency in laying the foundations for the Arena. The ETERIA consortium of expert Italian construction companies Itinera and Vianini will now play a pivotal role in the above-ground construction phase. EVENTIM's new ARENA FOR MILAN will be more than a mere physical structure; it will symbolize Milan's spirit and unmatched vibrancy. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM:“This groundbreaking ceremony marks the next step of an extraordinary journey for Italy's live entertainment scene. We extend our sincere thanks to Mayor Sala for his support and dedication to this project. Together with David Chipperfield and Arup, we envision this new landmark as a cultural and sporting hub that will showcase Milan to the world. The new arena also aligns perfectly with our venue strategy. Our extensive expertise in managing venues of this caliber will ensure it integrates seamlessly into Milan's cultural landscape and EVENTIM's global live entertainment and ticketing network.” Sir David Chipperfield , Architect:“The new Arena will be a major contribution to the public infrastructure of the city, and the result of a collaborative process and enthusiasm from all sides. The form of the building is rooted in Milan's rich cultural heritage. It echoes the elliptical form of the city's former Roman amphitheatre, giving a contemporary expression to a historic archetype and creating a new place for gathering and collective entertainment. I look forward to seeing it become an anchor for the new neighbourhood of Santa Giulia and enrich the public realm of the city of Milan.” Giammichele Melis , Project Director, Arup:“We are really excited to celebrate this important milestone to launch the project toward its completion. We have worked closely with CTS Eventim and David Chipperfield to design a spectacular venue which has been conceived with ambitious energy efficiency and sustainability targets. Our current statutory site supervision role gives us the opportunity to keep supporting CTS Eventim and the whole team to see this project through.”

