Tata Plans Expansion Of Iphone Case Manufacturing At Hosur

New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The Tata Group is planning to significantly expand its iPhone-casing manufacturing facility in Hosur, India.

As per the report, the potential expansion could double the size of the existing plant, which currently occupies 500 acres and employs over 15,000 people. The expansion plans will further require additional 25,000 and 28,000 workers.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Tata Electronics is seeking to expand its capabilities in the high-end electronics manufacturing sector by leveraging its newly acquired iPhone assembly plant. This move is expected to propel the company's growth trajectory.

The report suggests that the new plant will primarily produce Apple phone components, but its capabilities also encompass the manufacturing of high-end phones for other companies, providing flexibility and potential diversification opportunities.

Notably, The Tata Group's decision to expand manufacturing and increase its workforce stems from its recent acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka's Kolar district. This acquisition marks a significant milestone, making Tata India's first domestic iPhone manufacturer.

As Tata gears up for a substantial expansion in its production of high-end electronics, a technology market analyst informed the publication that this move aligns with Apple's broader strategy of shifting smartphone manufacturing to India, a strategy the company has been pursuing to diversify its manufacturing base away from China.

Meanwhile, Apple's decision to establish manufacturing operations in India marks a strategic move, considering India's position as a key market for the company.

