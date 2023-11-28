BRICS CCI WE Announces Global Women Leadership Programme To Empower Women Professionals And Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

BRICS CCI WE, the women's vertical of The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has announced the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme, a transformative initiative designed to empower women professionals and entrepreneurs from BRICS nations and other friendly countries through a mentorship cum learning module. BRICS CCI promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations. The Women's Vertical focuses on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies.



The BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme offers a unique opportunity for women to elevate their leadership skills, foster global connections, and gain valuable insights from seasoned professionals and global leaders. Leading global names have come on board as Hony. Advisors of BRICS CCI and mentors for the inaugural programme. These include eminent names like Smt. Kalpana Sharma, Former Additional Secretary, Lok Sabha, Parliament of India, Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai Office; Ms. Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder of APAC DAO, Vietnam; Ms. Jenny Chen, Founder & CEO, A&J Consulting International; Ms. Noopur Jhunjhunwala, Trustee & Co-founder, Changeinkk; Ms. Nidhi Goyal, Managing Partner- Avinav Consulting, Ms. Debjani Mookherjee, Founder- Nanighar; Mr. Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-founder, ThinkStartup & Programme Director, Youth Ideathon. The programme module would be developed in association with sheatwork and ThinkStartup.



As a part of the inaugural programme, around 25 women professionals and entrepreneurs from BRICS and other friendly countries will come together for a three-month intensive learning and mentorship module focused on unlocking business operations, global market entry strategy, growth business plan, personal development plan and leadership for global success. Esteemed guest speakers will also share their experiences and expertise, enhancing participants' knowledge and providing valuable insights.

The program will run in hybrid mode with weekly sessions. Successful participants will receive a certification from BRICS CCI, adding a prestigious recognition to their professional portfolios.



Dr. BBL Madhukar, Director General, BRICS CCI , said,“I believe that initiatives like the BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme have the potential to make a real difference in the lives of women around the world.''



Announcing the programme, Ms. Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said,“The BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme signifies BRICS CCI's commitment to advancing women's leadership in the global business landscape. It aims to offer participants access to world-class mentorship, training, and resources. We invite aspiring women leaders to join us on this empowering journey of growth, knowledge, and inspiration.”





Applications would be invited from across countries for joining the inaugural program at a nominal introductory fee of USD $ 120 only. Interested participants of the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme can apply through the below link:





forms/J6rHn3Bxvaf23y8D7 .