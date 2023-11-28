(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sekur signed a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Republic of Iraq to distribute its entire Sekur Swiss-hosted private and encrypted communications platform

CEO Alain Ghiai is participating in weekly discussions about cybersecurity and internet security on Fox Business TV's Weekly Sekur Hack of the Week with multimedia journalist Ana Berry to raise awareness of recent cybersecurity threats Sekur's 100% owned Swiss-hosted servers offer closed-loop secure encrypted products, including SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and other services for businesses, governments, and individuals

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced that it has signed a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Republic of Iraq to distribute its entire Sekur Swiss-hosted private and encrypted communications platform. The agreement was signed with Solutions Communications & Security Systems and is valid for 12 months, with renewal options for an additional 12 months. The agreement also covers all of Jordan Iraq, specifically a telecom operator in Iraq called Asiacell Telecommunications Company ( ).

Sekur's agreement with Jordan and Iraq sheds light on the world's cybersecurity and internet privacy concerns. To raise awareness on recent cybersecurity issues, the company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, participates...

