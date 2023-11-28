(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Sekur signed a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Republic of Iraq to distribute its entire Sekur Swiss-hosted private and encrypted communications platform CEO Alain Ghiai is participating in weekly discussions about cybersecurity and internet security on Fox Business TV's Weekly Sekur Hack of the Week with multimedia journalist Ana Berry to raise awareness of recent cybersecurity threats Sekur's 100% owned Swiss-hosted servers offer closed-loop secure encrypted products, including SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and other services for businesses, governments, and individuals
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced that it has signed a major distribution agreement with a distributor in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and The Republic of Iraq to distribute its entire Sekur Swiss-hosted private and encrypted communications platform. The agreement was signed with Solutions Communications & Security Systems and is valid for 12 months, with renewal options for an additional 12 months. The agreement also covers all of Jordan Iraq, specifically a telecom operator in Iraq called Asiacell Telecommunications Company ( ).
Sekur's agreement with Jordan and Iraq sheds light on the world's cybersecurity and internet privacy concerns. To raise awareness on recent cybersecurity issues, the company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, participates...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28112023000224011066ID1107501869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.