Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Marks Exceptional Performance For Q3 2023 Eyes Further Potential Margin Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom, a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, just reported a 550% growth in EBITDA and a 74% growth in gross profit margin for Q3 2023

Gross profit also saw an 89% YOY growth, and revenue YOY increased to $6.8 million from $6.3 million Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO, attributed impressive performance to the company's successful execution of its growth strategy

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions offering advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments, just released its financial and operating results for the third quarter of the 2023 financial year (“Q3 2023”). Of note was the 550% growth in EBITDA and a 74% growth in gross profit margins that Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO, attributed to the“Successful execution of SuperCom's growth strategy” ( ).

Revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $6.8 million, up from $6.3 million in Q3 2022. Gross profit saw an 89% year-over-year (“YOY”) growth to $4.0 million from $2.1 million in 2022, while operating income improved by 200% to $0.8 million, up from a $0.8 million operating loss the previous...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:



TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN