Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Unveils Aglab MVP TM A Game Changer For Cannabinoid Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , together with its wholly owned subsidiary, AgLAB Inc., announced the presentation of the AgLAB Maximum Value Process TM (“MVP TM”) at MJBizCon. According to the announcement, the revolutionary process control system has been proven to increase the potency of ending-weight yields and increase revenue by an average of 32%. Utilizing AgLAB's proprietary mass spectrometer and testing method, MVP TM provides real-time data and feedback, allowing distillers to adjust the parameters (temperature, feed-rate, pressure) and optimize the quality and quantity of each batch of oil.“We are proud to introduce the AgLAB MVP TM, a breakthrough technology that is more accurate and faster than the HPLC,” said Tom Pickens, CEO/CTO of Astrotech.“The AgLAB MVP TM is very easy to learn and use and has proven to more than pay for itself starting on the first day of use. We believe this is a game changer for the cannabinoid industry and that all cannabinoid processors will need AgLAB MVP TM to stay competitive.”

About Astrotech

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. For more information, please visit

