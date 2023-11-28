Web3mediabreaks Ubet Sports Onboarding Solution For Web2 Bettors Is 'Reshaping' Decentralized Web3 Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) UBet Sports, a decentralized sportsbook, is announcing a solution to onboarding traditional Web2 bettors into a Web3 environment. According to the announcement, UBET Sports was the first on-chain sportsbook to provide answers to the challenges associated with integrating Web2 users onto a decentralized Web3 platform. This focus was identified by UBET Sports as it recognized the importance of simple and intuitive onboarding and making accessibility a priority. As a result, accessibility is a core component of its decentralized Web3 applications. With this in mind, the UBET Sports onboarding experience is reshaping the decentralized gaming landscape with a commitment to user-friendly onboarding, the company noted. The UBET Sports solution does not require specialized wallets and does not require gas fees that are often associated with transactions, eliminating an additional hurdle for users transitioning from Web2.“Today marks a significant milestone for

UBET Sports

as the UBET team proudly announces the successful resolution of the onboarding challenge experienced by traditional Web2 bettors,” said UBET Sports cofounder and CEO Daniel J. Im in the press release.“Our goal from the onset was to provide a seamless experience akin to Web2 while harnessing the benefits of Web3. With simplified logins through popular social platforms and the elimination of transaction fees, we are making decentralized sports betting more accessible than ever.”

To view the full press release, visit



About UBet Sports

UBET Sports is a decentralized sportsbook committed to revolutionizing the sports betting experience for traditional Web2 bettors. By prioritizing easy onboarding and eliminating technical barriers, UBET Sports aims to bridge the gap between the Web2 and Web3 markets, thereby making decentralized sports betting accessible to a broader audience. For more information about the company, visit

.

