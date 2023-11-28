(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, is reporting additional positive interim results from its human pilot study evaluating DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the

oral

delivery of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide, available commercially as Rybelsus(R). According to the report, DehydraTECH-powered semaglutide sustained lower levels of blood glucose from baseline including nearly 10 times lower after 24 hours as well as lower blood-glucose spikes after eating. The company noted that this was the first-ever DehydraTECH test with a“large molecule” drug. According to the report, the study was conducted by a prominent university research center comparing a single 7 mg semaglutide dose of a Rybelsus tablet (the control dose) to a matching dose from Rybelsus that had been compound formulated in capsule form using Lexaria's DehydraTECH processing technology enhancements. Specifically, the control group showed reduced blood glucose levels by between 1.3% and 6.7% relative to the time zero baseline during the first 100 minutes of the study with the DehydraTECH GLP-1 group indicating reduced blood glucose levels by between 2.9% and 14.6% relative to baseline during that same timeframe; the report noted that even 24 hours after dose administration, the blood glucose levels were reduced in the DehydraTECH GLP-1 group by 6.3% relative to baseline while the blood glucose level evidenced in the control group was only reduced by 0.67%, evidencing nearly a tenfold improvement with the DehydraTECH GLP-1. DehydraTECH is a patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology. Lexaria developed the technology and is evaluating it for a variety of beneficial molecules. The formulation is designed to improve the way active molecules enter the bloodstream upon oral ingestion.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

