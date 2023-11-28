Investornewsbreaks 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Officials, Board To Review Of Strategic Alternatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and its board of directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives. The goal of the process is to identify ways to unlock and maximize shareholder value. According to the announcement, company officials are working with financial and legal advisors as they consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial options. The announcement noted that there is no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome, and the company has not established a timeline for completion of the review process. Company officials don't anticipate making any additional comments regarding the process unless or until board members approve a definitive course of action or determine that additional comments are appropriate.

To view the full press release, visit



About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation and fibrosis by employing innovative research and, where appropriate, combination therapy. The company's current primary focus is a novel program to treat several inflammatory disorders using anti-TNF, or tumor necrosis factor. For more information about the company, visit

.

